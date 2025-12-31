 BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

The registration process for the non-teaching recruitment 2025 is going to close today, December 31, 2025 by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow. The age requirement for candidates varies based on the position. Aspirants from the General and OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 1000.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025 | bbau.ac.in

The official notification for the BBAU non-teaching recruitment 2025 was issued on November 14, 2025.

BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

BBAU has published 34 job vacancies for different non-teaching professions. These jobs include Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Assistant, Driver, and Lab Attendant, among others. Each position requires various educational requirements.

BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for BBAU non-teaching recruitment 2025 is extensive and involves several steps. The first step consists of a written examination, followed by a skill test when applicable. If skill tests are set, they will be followed by a medical examination and document verification. The official dates for the written exam will be available on the university's website.

BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BBAU at bbau.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, fill out the form with accurate information.

Step 3: Next, upload the required documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age requirement for candidates varies based on the position. The cutoff date for age calculations is December 14, 2025. Age relaxation will be offered in accordance with government norms and regulations, based on the applicant's category.

BBAU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General and OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs. 1000. SC, ST, EwS, PWD, and female candidates must pay a reduced fee of Rs. 500. Payment should be made online while submitting the application form. An incomplete fee submission will declare the application void.

