 CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in; Objections Open Till January 1
CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in; Objections Open Till January 1

NTA has released the CSIR NET December 2025 provisional answer key on csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on December 18 can download the answer key and response sheet and raise objections till January 1, 2026, 11 PM.

CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key: The CSIR NET 2025 December session tentative answer key has been made available by the National Testing Agency. On the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, candidates who took the exam on December 18 can obtain their NTA CSIR NET answer key. They must enter their application number, password, or date of birth in the login tab in order to download. Objections against the wrong answers must be submitted by January 1, 2026, at 11:00 PM.

The answer keys for Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Science in CSIR NET 2025 December have been made available individually. NTA has also given option to raise objections in CSIR NET provisional answer key. To challenge the CSIR NET answer key, candidates must go to the official website.

CSIR NET December 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can follow these instructions to download the CSIR NET answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the "Provisional Answer Key - CSIR NET December 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display a login page.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and application number.

Step 5: Examine and obtain the CSIR NET response sheet and answer key.

CSIR NET December 2025: Exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the test online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on December 18, 2025. Chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences will all be covered in the three-hour (180-minute) test. There will be two shifts for the exam: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

