 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,900 JSSC CGL Candidates
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren handed appointment letters to over 1,900 candidates who cleared the CGL exam, calling it a New Year’s gift. He praised government efforts amid opposition attempts to stall recruitment, warning conspirators of strict action. Highlighting inclusive growth, Soren reaffirmed his administration’s focus on job creation and development since 2019.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,900 JSSC CGL Candidates | X @HemantSorenJMM

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to more than 1,900 candidates who qualified the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), saying that the government is giving this present on the occasion of the New Year.

Addressing the candidates during a public event, Soren said, "We always had this view that there should be no mistake from the government's side. You won't believe the amount of pressure our officials were under before your induction. The same was the case with our opponents too," he said, adding that sustained legal and administrative efforts finally led to the appointments.

The Chief Minister said many candidates had personally approached him over the years seeking clarity on their appointments. "Here, the wait is over. The government is giving this present on the occasion of the New Year," Soren said. Reflecting on his first term, he noted that when his government came to power in 2019, it faced several difficulties but remained focused on inclusive development and employment generation.

"As a result, we came in once again in power in 2024, and we are continuing the same efforts of providing jobs and opportunities," he said. Highlighting the diverse educational backgrounds of the selected candidates, including engineering and other streams, Soren said their induction could significantly contribute to Jharkhand's growth.

Slamming the opposition, Soren said that attempts were made to stall the recruitment process. "You struggled a lot and saw the conspiracy of our opponents. I saw how far they went to stop the results of this exam," he said, warning that such actions would not be tolerated in the future. "But next time they will go to jail if they do conspire like this," Soren added.

He asserted that, unlike previous regimes, his government has consistently worked to provide employment opportunities across all sections of society.

