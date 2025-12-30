Maharashtra Examination Council To Conduct School Teachers Selection Process | Representational Image

Mumbai: The responsibility of selection process of teachers from the teachers eligibility test (TET) will henceforth be carried out by Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) with help of a steering committee constituted by the state Commissioner (Education).

According to a government resolution released on December 30, the TET and Teacher Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test (TAIT) are currently conducted by the MSEC, while the process of vetting the candidates and selection process was carried out by the commissioner of education under the state school education department.

“Since the process of recruitment has to be done carefully and involves several stages, it is a continuous and somewhat tedious process. After completion of the teacher aptitude and intelligence test, provision of self-certification facility for the candidates, acceptance of advertisements, as well as the candidates' subjects, social and parallel reservation according to the category, fixing the cut-off for each category according to the priority of the candidates, recommendation of the candidates have to be handled strictly, the office of commissioner is overburdened by the responsibilities,” mentioned the statement.

As a large part of the Commissioner (Education) office is being spent on this work, it had a conditional effect on the implementation of other important policies and decisions. The main responsibility of this office is to take necessary measures, monitor and control for the effective implementation of all policies formulated and decisions taken by the Department of Education. Since 2017, the process of recruitment of teachers under the purview of this office is also being carried out.

The resolution stated that, “It is necessary that the examination related to the recruitment of teachers and the selection process should be done by a single body.”

As the latest Bombay high court ruling mandated all the teachers to apply for the TET exam, the backlog of the selection and hiring process was piling up.

In addition, the MSEC is also entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the state level Teacher Eligibility and Intelligence Survey 2025.

