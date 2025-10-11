HSNC University’s D.M. Harish School Of Law Launches 'The Great Disruption' Series With Justice Gautam Patel, Professor Of Practice |

D.M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL), HSNC University, Mumbai, is set to launch an intellectually stimulating, bold new initiative, ‘The Great Disruption: Contemporary Issues in Conversation’, encouraging open-ended, intellectually rigorous dialogue. The series will be hosted by Hon’ble Justice Gautam Patel, Distinguished Professor of Practice, DMHSL and Former Judge, Bombay High Court and will be held every month at the Worli campus of HSNC University.

The inaugural session of the series will take place on Monday, 13th October 2025. The first topic “Reservations” promises to spark a thought-provoking discussion on one of the most deeply contested and evolving aspects of India’s constitutional and social landscape.

Speaking about the series, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, said: “At HSNC University, we aspire to create spaces where law is not just studied but also debated, questioned and reimagined. 'The Great Disruption’ embodies that vision, it brings students and scholars face-to-face with some of the most pressing, nuanced and complex issues of our time.”

Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University expressed “Some of the most important insights in law come not from casebooks, but from dialogue…from hearing opposing views, questioning assumptions and wrestling with ambiguity. ‘The Great Disruption’ invites students into that deeper inquiry, where law is not static but constantly evolving through conversation. It is both an honour and a privilege to have Justice Gautam Patel lead these monthly conversations. His clarity of thought, profound legal insight and deep sense of humanism will undoubtedly inspire our students to think critically about the law’s role in shaping a more just and equitable society.”

In a departure from traditional classroom formats, ‘The Great Disruption’ will unfold as a Socratic-style, no-notes, no-scripts conversation, where students and faculty challenge ideas head-on. Each session in ‘The Great Disruption’ series will focus on a different contemporary issue, ranging from constitutional principles, free speech and human rights to technology, ethics, disability rights and governance, encouraging students to interrogate, reflect, reason through real-world legal complexities and engage beyond textbooks and explore law as a living discipline.

In a time of information overload and ideological echo chambers, ‘The Great Disruption’ is an experiment in clarity, courage and civil reasoning. By turning law students into active participants in society’s hardest questions, DMHSL reaffirms its commitment to nurturing sharp, ethically grounded legal minds.

By anchoring this monthly series, HSNC University and D.M. Harish School of Law reaffirm their commitment to fostering legal scholarship that is both rigorous and socially responsive.