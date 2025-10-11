'Parents Can Soon Check Schools’ Child Safety Compliance On State Education Portal': Maharashtra Govt To HC

Bombay HC reviews Maharashtra government’s school safety compliance portal for parents | Representative Image

Mumbai: Parents will soon be able to verify whether their children’s schools have implemented the child safety measures mandated by the Maharashtra government. The state informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that over 88,000 of the total 1,00,816 schools have already uploaded their compliance details on a web portal launched by the education department.

Court Hearing On Suo Motu PIL

The information was placed before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil during the hearing of a suo motu PIL concerning child safety in schools. The court was told that the remaining schools are expected to upload their details by October 15.

Monthly Updates On Portal

Public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde submitted that the portal became operational on October 5 and can be accessed by anyone by entering the school’s name. “Schools have been directed to update all information by the 15th of every month,” she added.

Details Sought From Schools

The education department had circulated a 60-point questionnaire to government, aided and private schools, seeking details such as whether the May 13 government resolution (GR) was shared with parents via WhatsApp, email or notices; whether Sakhi-Savitribai committees and student safety committees have been formed; and if police verification of school and bus staff has been completed.

HC Questions State’s Data

The bench, however, questioned the state’s data. “It (information provided by schools) says a workshop was scheduled. When was it done? Otherwise it is meaningless. Parents are unaware — specific date-wise details have to be given,” the court remarked.

The judges also directed that schools must designate a nodal officer to provide information to parents and that surprise inspections be conducted to verify compliance.

Bilingual Access For Parents

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Advocate Rebecca Gonsalves suggested that the portal should be made bilingual. “The portal is only in English. It should be in Marathi as well since many parents may not know English,” she said. The court directed the government to ensure that information is made available in both languages.

Safety GR For Residential Schools

Shinde further informed the bench that the Women and Child Development Department has issued a similar GR on July 3, 2025, applicable to residential schools. Also, the GR was adopted for Anganwadis and Ashramshalas in the state.

Court Commends Efforts, Seeks Continued Monitoring

The court appreciated the state’s efforts but emphasised continued monitoring. “We are very happy with what has been done, but we are not disposing of this PIL until everything is in place,” the bench said.

It also directed the education department to publicise the portal through newspapers and notice boards so that parents can easily access and verify school compliance. The matter will be heard next after eight weeks.

Background Of The GR

The GR was issued following the high court taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance last year of the sexual assault of two minor girls in a Badlapur school.

The GR includes key safety measures such as mandatory CCTV installation on campuses, character verification of staff, accountability for student transportation, and education on distinguishing between good and bad touch. It also recommends awareness of cyberbullying and displaying the toll-free child helpline number ‘1098’ prominently on school premises.

