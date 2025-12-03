Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

Fake BMC officials extort Dharavi factory owners; one accused arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 02: A shocking case of extortion has come to light in Dharavi, where four individuals allegedly posed as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees and threatened factory owners with action for employing child labour.

The Dharavi police have registered a case against four suspects, including two women, and have arrested one accused, Hanumanta Nagappa Kunchikurve, 36.

Women Enter Factory, Threaten Owner Over ‘Child Labour’

According to the police officials, the complainant, Abid Bign Shaikh, 35, a resident of Ambedkar Chawl near Piwla Bangla Bus Stop, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi, was at work in his factory on October 30 around 1:30 pm.

His children and his brother’s children were playing inside the premises when two women, Dipali Dalvi and Megha Sonawane, entered the factory claiming to be BMC employees.

Accused Extort Rs25,000 and Target Multiple Units

The women allegedly threatened Shaikh with action for employing child labour and extorted Rs 25,000 from him. They allegedly targeted several other factory owners in the area the same day, using similar threats to extract money.

Accused Return to Demand More Money, Threaten Complainant Again

On December 1, around 2:30 pm, Dipali Dalvi returned to Shaikh’s factory along with her accomplice, Hanumanta Kunchikurve, and demanded more money. When Shaikh refused, the duo again threatened to book him for a child labour offence.

Locals Intervene; One Accused Caught Red-Handed

Growing suspicious, Shaikh alerted neighbouring shopkeepers and local residents, who gathered at the spot. While Dalvi and an unidentified accomplice fled, Kunchikurve was caught red-handed. The incident caused a stir in the locality.

Dharavi Police Register Case, Launch Further Probe

The Dharavi police soon reached the scene, took Kunchikurve into custody and registered Shaikh’s complaint. A case has been filed against Dipali Deepak Dalvi, 24, Megha Sonawane, 42, Hanumanta Nagappa Kunchikurve and one unidentified person under Sections 308(2), 204 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway.

