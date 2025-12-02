Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi Sessions Court Sentences Auto-Rickshaw Driver To 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 62-Year-Old Woman In 2018

Dindoshi sessions court sentences 32-year-old auto driver to 10 years RI for raping a senior citizen in 2018 | FPJ - (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 02: A Dindoshi sessions court has sentenced a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Pathanwadi to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 62-year-old woman in 2018, rejecting his claim that they were in a consensual relationship.

How the Crime Unfolded on September 21, 2018

According to the prosecution, on September 21, 2018, around 4 pm, the woman was on her way to work when the accused approached her, pretending to be a friend of her son. He allegedly told her that her son was planning to marry a woman from another religion and that both were waiting at a hotel. He offered to take her there.

Victim Taken to Secluded Spot, Assaulted at Knifepoint

Instead, he took her from Dahisar Check Naka toward Ghodbunder Road, stopped at Ghodbunder, and gave her tea. He then drove her toward Bhayander bridge to a secluded spot, where he allegedly raped her at knifepoint and robbed her of earrings and Rs 35,000 in cash.

Victim Seeks Help from Passerby; Police Take Over Case

The woman later sought help from a passerby, who took her home and then dropped her at the police station. Police then escorted her home. She was admitted to a hospital until October 3, 2018.

Accused Claims ‘Consensual Relationship’; Court Rejects Defence

During the trial, the accused claimed he had been in a consensual relationship with the victim since 2012, and that on the day of the incident, she addressed him as “beta” while they were being intimate, after which he refused to continue the relationship, angering her into filing a false complaint. He also argued that the absence of external injuries and a delay in filing the complaint supported his defence.

Court Says Victim’s Testimony Credible, Identifies Accused in Parade

The court rejected these claims, observing that although medical papers in the prescribed format were not available, there was “substantial evidence” from the victim, and even the accused did not dispute that sexual intercourse occurred – only that it was consensual.

Why Court Upheld Conviction Despite Missing Documents

The court noted that the victim had no prior acquaintance with the accused and would not have lodged a complaint against an unknown person if the relationship were consensual. It also pointed out that police identified the accused during the investigation and that the victim picked him out in a test identification parade, a report the accused admitted.

Judge Notes 11-Day Hospitalisation as Critical Evidence

Refusing to accept the defence and holding him guilty, the court said the victim had immediately narrated the incident to her son and husband and had been hospitalised for 11 days.

“Without injury, a government hospital like Shatabdi would not have allowed indoor admission for about 11 days,” the judge observed, adding that lapses in investigation or missing documents could not undermine credible testimony when supported by surrounding circumstances.

