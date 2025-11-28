 Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop

A special POCSO court has convicted a 35-year-old man and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy at the Kurla bus stop in November 2018.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
A special POCSO court in Mumbai sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor boy at Kurla bus stop | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: A special POCSO court has convicted a 35-year-old man and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy at the Kurla bus stop in November 2018.

Court Finds Accused Guilty of Inappropriate Touching at Kurla Bus Stop

The court found Anand Balu Jadhav guilty after concluding that the prosecution had proved that he approached the boy around 1.30am on November 3, 2018, and touched him inappropriately.

According to the prosecution, the minor was waiting for a bus when Jadhav came close, placed his hand on the boy’s shoulder and then moved it to his chest. He also made gestures indicating sexual favours.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy At Kurla Bus Stop
Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute Angle
Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute Angle
Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate Local Train; Inquiry Ordered
Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate Local Train; Inquiry Ordered
Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes; Manisha Koirala Presents Trophies
Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes; Manisha Koirala Presents Trophies

Victim Sought Immediate Help at Police Chowky

Frightened by the accused’s actions, the boy immediately ran to a nearby police chowky for help. Jadhav followed him, but the police detained him on the spot after the boy reported the incident. The minor later narrated the incident to his mother, who then filed a complaint at the Kurla police station.

Eight Witnesses Examined; Court Says Evidence Clear and Strong

Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma examined eight witnesses during the trial, including the victim and his aunt. The court noted that Jadhav had been taken into custody immediately after the incident, strengthening the prosecution’s case. In its order, the court observed that the evidence clearly showed the accused acted with sexual intent while touching the boy.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai POCSO Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Repeated Sexual Assault...
article-image

Accused Convicted Under POCSO Act and Sentenced to Three Years

Jadhav was convicted under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced to three years in prison.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing...

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 3 Years Jail For Sexually Harassing...

Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute...

Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute...

Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate...

Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate...

Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes;...

Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes;...

Mumbai News: 61-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt In Road Mishap; Doctor Booked

Mumbai News: 61-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt In Road Mishap; Doctor Booked