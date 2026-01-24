Education Ministry Forms Panel To Probe IIT Kanpur Student Suicides And Campus Support

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to investigate a series of student suicides at Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. | Representational Image

New Delhi / Kanpur: The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to investigate a series of student suicides at Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, following growing concern over student mental health and campus support systems. The panel has been instructed to submit its findings within 15 days.

The committee, chaired by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, will examine recent suicide cases, review the implementation of the Ministry’s Framework Guidelines for Emotional and Mental Wellbeing issued in 2023, and assess the availability and effectiveness of counselling services, grievance redressal mechanisms, and other student support structures at the institute.

The decision follows tragic incidents on the IIT Kanpur campus, including the death of a 25-year-old PhD scholar. Police and student groups have highlighted the urgent need for stronger mental health infrastructure and preventive support.

Officials say the committee may interview students, faculty, and administrators, and will identify systemic gaps and propose reforms to prevent future tragedies.