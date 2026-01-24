West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre On Netaji Jayanti, Says Subhas Chandra Bose Would Have Been Summoned Under SIR If Alive Today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had slammed the central government saying that they would have also summoned Netaji in the name of SIR had he been alive. | IANS and Twitter

Kolkata: While paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129 the birth anniversary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had slammed the central government saying that they would have also summoned Netaji in the name of SIR had he been alive.

Strong criticism

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making everyone forget history. Netaji had started the Planning Commission and now it is changed and Niti Aayog started. Nobody knows what work Niti Aayog does. Had Netaji been here, then he would have been summoned for hearing in the name of SIR. Netaji’s kin Chandra Bose has been summoned for hearing,” said Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that despite several pleas, Netaji’s birthday is not declared as a ‘national holiday’.

Notably, in several posts made on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the steps that the BJP government had taken to uplift the works done by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Statue initiative

“A shining example of our efforts to shed colonial mindset and our reverence to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be seen in our decision to place his grand statue next to India Gate, in the heart of the national capital! This grand statue will inspire people for generations to come!,” Modi mentioned in one of his posts.

Countering, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said, “Mamata comes from Congress and Congress is also a part in TMC’s name. She should have questioned Congress about what they have done for Netaji.”