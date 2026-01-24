VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu

ANI

Chennai: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi on Friday called for the formation of an “NDA double-engine government” in Tamil Nadu, asserting that a dispensation aligned with the Union government was essential to accelerate the State’s overall development.

Attack on DMK Rule

Addressing a large public meeting at Madurantakam alongside leaders of NDA constituents, Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, contending the massive turnout reflected a public mood for change. Tamil Nadu, he said, wanted to be “liberated from the misrule of the DMK” and was ready for a BJP-led NDA government, adding that the “countdown for the DMK has begun”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AIADMK Seat Claim

Earlier, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami exuded confidence, declaring that the NDA would win 210 seats and that the AIADMK would form the government with a clear majority. Modi, however, repeatedly underlined the need for a “NDA double-engine” government, hinting at a coalition formation.

CMC Government Charge

The Prime Minister accused the DMK of betraying the people’s mandate, saying the party had failed to deliver on its promises. He described the DMK administration as a “CMC government” — one that promoted corruption, mafia and crime — and said people had resolved to uproot it.

Dynasty and Corruption Allegation

Alleging a lack of democracy and accountability, Modi charged that the DMK functioned for the benefit of a single family and that advancement within the party followed routes of dynasty and corruption and abuse of women and culture. He claimed the entire State was suffering as a result.

Cultural Politics Charge

Touching upon the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy, he said BJP workers stood with devotees for their rights, while accusing the DMK and its allies of indulging in vote-bank politics. He further alleged that the DMK was an enemy of Tamil culture.

Drug Menace Allegation

Modi also accused the DMK government of failing to curb the drug menace, alleging that the youth were being targeted by drug mafias and that several cases involved DMK members. He termed this a serious challenge to the State’s future.

Also Watch:

Centre-State Coordination Pitch

The Prime Minister said India had emerged as a preferred destination for global investors and was strengthening ties with regions across the world. To capitalise on this, he said, Tamil Nadu needed a government that worked in harmony with the Centre.

Appeal to Women Voters

Referring to women’s safety, Mr. Modi said crime had been under control during the late Jayalalithaa’s tenure but claimed women and girls felt unsafe now. He appealed to women voters to support the NDA, assuring them of safety under its rule.