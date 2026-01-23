'Beta, Thak Jaoge…': PM Modi Pauses Speech During BJP Rally In Kerala After Spotting Child Holding His Picture High For Long Time | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pauses his speech during a BJP rally in Kerala after spotting a young child holding his picture high in the crowd | X/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains and one passenger train service for Kerala during an event in Thiruvananthapuram. While the programme focused on infrastructure and development, video of a heartfelt moment at the rally went viral when PM Modi noticed a young holding PM Modi's picture.

Child holding PM Modi’s picture draws attention

At a BJP rally held at Putharikandam Maidanam in Thiruvananthapuram, a young boy was seen standing in the crowd for a long time with his hands raised, holding a picture of Prime Minister Modi. The child appeared determined to catch the Prime Minister’s attention amid the large gathering.

Pausing his address, PM Modi acknowledged the child and says,

“Main ek bacche ko bahut der se dekh raha hoon… haath upar karke khada hai… picture pakad ke… aap thak jaoge! Lao zara woh picture mere paas… uske peeche apna address likh dena… main tumhe letter likhunga. Main SPG se request karta hoon… is bacche ka pyaar mere paas laa do.”

The Prime Minister’s words drew loud applause, turning the moment into an emotional high point of the rally.

Heartfelt moment caught on camera went viral on social media.

PM flags off new train services for Kerala

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the new train services via video around 11 am. The four trains include three Amrit Bharat Express services — Nagercoil–Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram and Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli — along with a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

Rail connectivity, welfare initiatives highlighted

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said rail connectivity in Kerala had received a major boost. He also spoke about efforts to develop Thiruvananthapuram as a startup hub and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, disbursing loans to one lakh beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were present at the event.