 'Kuch Sharam Karo': Woman's Bikini Dance Video In Manali's Snowfall Goes Viral; Sparks Debate On Civic Sense & Personal Choice
A video of an influencer dancing in a bikini amid snowfall in Manali has gone viral, sparking backlash and debate online. Critics called it inappropriate for a family-oriented tourist spot, while supporters defended personal freedom. No legal action has been confirmed. The incident has reignited discussions on influencer responsibility, cultural sensitivity, and content boundaries in public spaces

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a social media influencer dancing in a bikini amid snowfall in Manali has taken the internet by storm, igniting sharp reactions and a wider discussion around digital responsibility, public conduct, and cultural sensitivity. The clip, widely circulated across Instagram, X, and other platforms, has drawn both criticism and support from netizens.

What the viral video shows

The footage, believed to be filmed at a well-known tourist location in Manali, captures a woman performing a dance outdoors in freezing, snow-covered surroundings while dressed in a bikini. The influencer has been identified as Megha Rani and the video’s visuals quickly helped it gain traction online. As views climbed, so did reactions, many of them polarised.

Public reaction

A large section of users expressed discomfort, arguing that Manali is a family-friendly hill station visited by tourists of all age groups. Critics questioned whether such content was appropriate in a public space and felt it clashed with local cultural expectations.

On the other side of the debate, supporters defended the influencer’s right to personal expression. They argued that clothing choices should not be regulated by public opinion and that online backlash often crosses into moral policing, particularly toward women.

Legal status and what remains unclear

So far, there has been no official confirmation that local authorities have taken action or that any laws were violated during the filming. Manali does not enforce a formal dress code for tourists. However, general public conduct laws and local norms can become relevant if content leads to complaints or public disturbance.

At present, there is no verified information suggesting that legal proceedings or notices have been issued in connection with the video.

Was the controversy intentional?

Some social media users speculated that the video may have been created primarily for engagement, pointing to a growing trend where influencers rely on shock value or controversy to boost reach and visibility. While such tactics are common in the attention-driven creator economy, there is no concrete evidence to confirm whether this clip was deliberately staged to provoke outrage.

A larger conversation on influencer responsibility

The Manali snow bikini dance controversy has once again highlighted the thin line influencers walk between creative freedom and social responsibility. Digital media experts note that content filmed in public spaces carries additional accountability, as it interacts with diverse audiences, cultural norms, and the reputation of real locations. A few days ago, few Haryana men were seen dancing naked in Himachal with alcohol bottles in what looked like a public space.

Viral moments, while beneficial for reach, can also have unintended consequences, impacting not just creators but also destinations that become associated with controversy.

