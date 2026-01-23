 Bajaj Pune Grand Tour: Global Cyclists Groove To Marathi Song 'Natin Maarli Mithi' In Travel Bus - Video
A video from the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 has gone viral after foreign cyclists were seen dancing inside their bus to the Marathi song “Natina Marli Mithi.” Netizens loved the joyful moment, praising how Indian music bridges cultures and adds warmth to the intense international cycling event

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

During the ongoing Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, a serious international cycling event witnessed a moment that was anything but serious, and the internet can’t get enough of it. A video showing foreign cyclists dancing inside their team bus to the popular Marathi song “Natina Marli Mithi” has gone viral, winning hearts across social media.

A bus ride turns into a dance floor

What started as a routine commute quickly turned magical when the upbeat Marathi track began playing inside the cyclists’ bus. Seated in their jerseys and gear, riders from different countries were seen clapping, swaying, smiling and dancing in their seats. The joy was infectious. There were no rehearsed moves, no language barriers, just pure vibes. Netizens loved how effortlessly the cyclists embraced local Maharashtrian music, calling it a “cultural crossover done right.”

Internet reacts

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, saying Indian music has a unique ability to connect people instantly. Many noted how moments like these show the softer, human side of global sporting events. “They came for cycling but took back Marathi culture,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is why India hits different.”

What is the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour?

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour is a prestigious international cycling event that brings together elite cyclists from across the globe. Designed to test endurance, speed and strategy, the tour spans challenging routes across Pune and its surrounding regions, showcasing both urban landscapes and scenic countryside. Supported by Bajaj Auto, the event aims to promote cycling culture, fitness, sustainability and global sporting exchange in India.

While the competition remains intense on the roads, moments like these remind everyone that sports are also about connection, joy and shared experiences. A Marathi song, a bus full of foreign cyclists, and a few carefree moves, sometimes, that’s all it takes to turn a sporting event into a cultural celebration.

