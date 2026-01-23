'Matter Ho Gaya': Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | Watch Video

Angry Hardik Pandya & Murali Kartik Engage In Heated Exchange In Middle Of Ground Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 2nd T20 In Raipur | X

Raipur, January 23: A shocking video has surfaced on social media ahead of the Indian vs New Zealand second T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday. The viral video shows Indian Cricket Team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya involved in a heated argument with former Indian spinner and sports presenter Murali Kartik in the middle of the ground ahead of the match.

Incident Details

The viral video shows that Hardik Pandya steps into the ground with a bat and gloves in his hands in his practice attire. He then bumps into Murali Kartik after which they both shake hands and greet other. However, the sweet gesture turned sour and they both got engaged into a heated exchange. The video clearly shows Hardik Pandya is angry with Murali Kartik for reasons unknown and he confronted Kartik about it when they met.

Murali Tries To Calm Hardik

Murali Kartik is seen in the video trying to clarify and calm down Hardik Pandya. However, the topic of the heated discussion is not known, however, the video ends while they were still discussing. The video seems to have been recorded by a fan from inside the stadium.

Internet Reacts

The crowd cheers Hardik Pandya as soon as he steps on the ground. One of the fans can be heard in the background shouting, "Hardik aa gaya woohoo." The fans keep on cheering Hardik Pandya in the entire video.

The internet users came up with hilarious reasons behind the banter. One of the users said, "Hardik having an argument with Murali kartik. Lagta hai Hardik ko bhi commentary pasand nahi Murali kartik ki."

Another said, "Hardik Pandya when Murali Kartik calls him Hardik Pandey." A user also trolled Murali claiming that he is an habitual fumbler. The user said, "Habitual Fumbler- MURALI KARTIK said Raichur instead of Raipur."