'Felt The Pain': Australian Cricketer Matt Short Cries In Pain After Kid Hits Him In The Groin With Golf Stick; CSK Shares Viral VIDEO

Australian Cricketer Matt Short Cries In Pain After Kid Hits Him In The Groin With Golf Stick | X

Melbourne, January 23: Australian cricketer and all-rounder Matt Short has gone viral after a video captured a shocking and painful moment during a family play session at home. The video was shared by Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on its official social media account. The video shows that Short is sitting on a sofa with his partner while their small child is seen playing with a golf stick nearby in the living room. What happened next is extremely painful for Matt, but hilarious for the viewers.

CSK Shares Viral Video

The viral video shared by CSK shows that the child is playing with a toy golf stick and moving around the room playfully. As Matt Short sits relaxed on the couch, the child swings the stick without realising where it is pointed. The child swings the stick with full force which accidentally hit in the groin of Short, catching him completely off guard.

Extreme Pain

Matt Short reacts in pain and bends forward immediately after being hit by the stick which clear shows the impact of the shot and the pain through which he was going through. Short's partner realised before the hit where the stick was landing and also tried to save him by putting her hand forward to catch the stick before it could hit, however, the small child was too quick to stop and the accident occurred.

Social Media Reacts

Chennai Super Kings shared the video on its official social media account and said, "Felt the pain through the screen. Hope you are okay, Matt!" The internet users reacted with hilarious comments to the funny video.

One of the users said, "Bro doesn't want to share property." Another said, "Whistle podu G**e fodu." A user also said, "Bhai uski whistle nikal gayi hogi."

A CSK fan urged the child to be careful as the team is already through injury crisis ahead of the tournament. The fan said, "Hey kid please be kinder to him, we are already running into too many injuries."

CSK Bought Matt At IPL Auction

Australian all-rounder Matt Short was bought by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL Auction 2026 for Rs 1.5 crore. He is known for his explosive batting as an opener and also his spin bowling. He has had a good BBL season so far and the Big Bash League star may be used in the middle-order or top-order for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.