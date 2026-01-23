Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I After Blow To The Finger Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India vice-captain Axar Patel was a huge absence from India's playing Xi for the IND vs NZ 2nd t20I in Raipur. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that the all-rounder was missing the game due to an injury. Patel suffered a blow to his hand in the first game of the series in Nagpur on Wednesday.

It adds to the Men in Blue's growing list of injury concerns. Axar's injury absence comes two weeks ahead of the the tournament opener on February 7. India already have lost Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar to injuries. Suryakumar Yadav opted to bring in Kuldeep Yadav into the mix as replacement on Friday.

On Wednesday, Patel put his hand out trying to catch a Daryl Mitchell shot during the 16th over of the innings. Axar immediately signalled to the physio with the tip of his hand bleeding. Patel did not finish his over in what is a injury scare two weeks before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma completed the over on Axar behalf. India are already under a mini injury crisis with Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma both unavailable. A serious injury to Axar would be a huge cause of concern for the Men in Blue heading into the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav did not elaborate on Axar's injury at the toss. However he did confirm that it was the hit on his hand in the last game that ruled him out on Friday.

"We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in," the Indian captain said at the toss.