IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Fielding First In Raipur

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I on Friday. The Men In Blue have made two changes to the side with Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana coming into the side. Jasprit Bumrah who went wicketless last game has been rested. Meanwhile, Axar Patel who suffered an injury, misses out.

India come into the game with a 1-0 lead, having secured a 48-run victory in Nagpur. With the ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon, the Men in Blue will aim to continue their dominance in Raipur. New Zealand aiming to reverse their fortunes, made 3 changes with Tim Seifert and Matt Henry both coming in.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in," Yadav said at the toss.