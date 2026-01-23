 IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO

Harshit Rana continues to make giant strides in international cricket. After a fine show in the ODIs, Rana impressed in his very first over in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. The KKR pacer bamboozled Devon Conway for the 4th time on this tour en route delivering a maiden over in the powerplay. Rana was included in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image

Harshit Rana once again made his mark after being brought back into the Indian side on Friday. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer returned to the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. Rana made an instant impact, delivering the crucial wicket of Devon Conway.

The Kiwis were off to a flyer having been put into bat by India captain Suryakumar Yadav. With Arshdeep Singh struggling, the visitors raced to 43/0 in just 3 overs. With India seemingly out of answers, Surya turned to Harshit who delivered in his very first over.

With his first delivery, he rushed Devon Conway and missed the stumps by a short margin. He followed it up with a well disguised slower delivery. Conway was through the shot and mistimed it high up with Hardik Pandya complementing a fumbling but a simile catch.

New batsman Rachin Ravindra also took his time to settle with Harshit's probing lines. In fact, Rana completed a first over maiden, a rare feat in international T20IS.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Mumbra Woman’s Gold Chain And Pendant Worth ₹46,000 Stolen On Local Train, Police Investigating Theft
Thane News: Mumbra Woman’s Gold Chain And Pendant Worth ₹46,000 Stolen On Local Train, Police Investigating Theft
'Corruption, Mafia & Crime': PM Modi's Blistering Attack On DMK In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu - VIDEO
'Corruption, Mafia & Crime': PM Modi's Blistering Attack On DMK In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu - VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway
UP Youth Allegedly Amputates Own Foot To Gain MBBS Admission Under Disability Quota, Police Probe Underway

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I After Blow To The Finger...
Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I After Blow To The Finger...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Fielding First In Raipur
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Fielding First In Raipur