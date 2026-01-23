IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Harshit Rana Returns With Maiden Wicket Over, Dismisses Devon Conway For 4th Time | VIDEO

Harshit Rana once again made his mark after being brought back into the Indian side on Friday. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer returned to the playing XI with Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur. Rana made an instant impact, delivering the crucial wicket of Devon Conway.

The Kiwis were off to a flyer having been put into bat by India captain Suryakumar Yadav. With Arshdeep Singh struggling, the visitors raced to 43/0 in just 3 overs. With India seemingly out of answers, Surya turned to Harshit who delivered in his very first over.

With his first delivery, he rushed Devon Conway and missed the stumps by a short margin. He followed it up with a well disguised slower delivery. Conway was through the shot and mistimed it high up with Hardik Pandya complementing a fumbling but a simile catch.

New batsman Rachin Ravindra also took his time to settle with Harshit's probing lines. In fact, Rana completed a first over maiden, a rare feat in international T20IS.