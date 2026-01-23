 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Horizon Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, January 23, 2026. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Here is the winners list from the Nagaland State Dear Horizon Friday Night Weekly Lottery held on January 23, 2026:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
Thane Municipal Politics: Independent Pramila Keni Backs Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party Amid Group Registration
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 To Be Held From February 6 To 9 At Iconic Upvan Lake
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026 To Be Held From February 6 To 9 At Iconic Upvan Lake
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Raises ₹53.7 Cr For Social Causes
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Raises ₹53.7 Cr For Social Causes

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 23, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I After Blow To The Finger...
Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I After Blow To The Finger...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Fielding First In Raipur
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Fielding First In Raipur
'Felt The Pain': Australian Cricketer Matt Short Cries In Pain After Kid Hits Him In The Groin With...
'Felt The Pain': Australian Cricketer Matt Short Cries In Pain After Kid Hits Him In The Groin With...