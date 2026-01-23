 IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Rested After He Goes Wicketless In India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I

The fans are shocked by the decision of the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up a single wicket in the first T20I clash between India and New Zealand which was held at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah | Image Credits: X/BCCI

Raipur, January 23: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the India vs New Zealand second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Jasprit is the backbone of the fast bowling in the Indian Cricket Team. The fans are shocked by the decision of the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah failed to pick up a single wicket in the first T20I clash between India and New Zealand which was held at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

India To Bowl First

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against New Zealand today. He said that Axar Patel has been ruled out of the match due to his finger injury which he sustained in the first match against New Zealand. He also said that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested by the team management. Harshit Rana and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced them in the playing eleven.

Goes Wicketless

In the first T20I, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless after he bowled his three overs. He leaked away 29 runs in the game with the wicket column remaining empty after the game. Jasprit seemed to have lost the line and the fans are hoping that he finds his form ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

'You Can't Let Jasprit Bumrah Bowl 4 Overs Without Damage': Former Pace Legend Dale Steyn
article-image

Team India now has only three T20Is after today's game to decide their playing eleven for the World Cup and Bumrah being rested at this important stage is a little worrying for the fans, team management and the coach.

Suryakumar Yadav said before that they are paying all the game while trying to improve all the aspects and that they are learn from every game they play.

