 'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Axar Patel humorously teased teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle, saying, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai”. Dube’s striking look and Axar’s playful remark drew laughter from the team, highlighting the Indian squad’s camaraderie and lighthearted atmosphere ahead of the high-stakes match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Image: rajasthanroyals/X

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t resist teasing teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle. The banter quickly became a talking point among fans, showcasing the camaraderie and fun atmosphere within the Indian squad.

Dube, known for his explosive batting and occasional unconventional on-field antics, debuted a striking new haircut. Observing his teammate’s fresh look, Axar quipped, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai,” roughly translating to “Everyone has their own choice.” His humorous remark drew laughter from fellow players and lightened the mood ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

Read Also
'Truth & Logic Will Become Clear': Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence On 'Unlimited Authority' Debate...
article-image
Read Also
'What Was That?': Virat Kohli Makes Face After Drinking Mystery Liquid On Field During IND Vs NZ...
article-image

The playful exchange highlights the relaxed and friendly environment in the Indian camp, where players are free to joke and bond off the field, building team spirit ahead of important matches. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, with many praising Axar’s witty remark and Dube’s confidence to try something different.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the 2nd T20, the focus will soon shift to the pitch, but this small moment of humor reminded fans of the human side of cricket stars. As the series continues, such interactions between players add a refreshing dose of fun, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, there’s always room for laughter.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Businessman Duped Of ₹5.10 Crore In Fake MCX Gold Trading Scam; 4 Booked
IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Aviation Shares Drop Nearly 4% After 78% Plunge In Q3 Net Profit To ₹549 Crore
IndiGo Parent InterGlobe Aviation Shares Drop Nearly 4% After 78% Plunge In Q3 Net Profit To ₹549 Crore
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration After Beating Zeynep Sonmez; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena (UBT)
Maharashtra: Bihar Govt Vows To Build Bihar Bhavan In Mumbai Despite Opposition From MNS & Shiv Sena (UBT)

'...Takes Same Amount Of Balls': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Remark On Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Goes Viral Post IND vs NZ 1st T20; VIDEO

In India’s commanding 48‑run win over New Zealand in the first T20 International at Nagpur, veteran opener Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with a blistering 84 off just 35 balls, a knock that included a rapid 22‑ball fifty and propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 238/7.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Sharma’s performance with awe at the contrast between today’s power hitting and his own era. Speaking after the match, Gavaskar joked that Abhishek “takes the same amount of balls to hit a half‑century as what I used to take to get off the mark,” highlighting how intent and modern batting approaches have transformed the shortest format.

Sharma’s fearless intent was evident throughout the innings. He later explained that his aggressive style is a product of deliberate intent and preparation, not recklessness, saying teams have plans for him but he backs his instincts.

His performance not only helped India seize a 1‑0 lead in the five‑match T20I series but also underscored why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration...
Australian Open 2026: Yulia Putintseva Sparks Wild Crowd Reaction With Bold Gesture & Celebration...
'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes...
'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes...
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Other RCB Stars Turn Heads With Stunning Looks Amid WPL 2026; Video
Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Other RCB Stars Turn Heads With Stunning Looks Amid WPL 2026; Video
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru?...
Is Anushka Sharma Set To Buy A 3 Per Cent Stake Worth ₹400 Crore In Royal Challengers Bengaluru?...
'...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett...
'...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett...