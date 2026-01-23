'Sabki Alag Choice Hoti Hai': Axar Patel's Hilarious Remark On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20; Video

Image: rajasthanroyals/X

In a lighthearted moment ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t resist teasing teammate Shivam Dube over his bold new hairstyle. The banter quickly became a talking point among fans, showcasing the camaraderie and fun atmosphere within the Indian squad.

Dube, known for his explosive batting and occasional unconventional on-field antics, debuted a striking new haircut. Observing his teammate’s fresh look, Axar quipped, “Sabki alag alag choice hoti hai,” roughly translating to “Everyone has their own choice.” His humorous remark drew laughter from fellow players and lightened the mood ahead of the crucial T20 clash.

The playful exchange highlights the relaxed and friendly environment in the Indian camp, where players are free to joke and bond off the field, building team spirit ahead of important matches. Fans quickly shared clips of the moment on social media, with many praising Axar’s witty remark and Dube’s confidence to try something different.

With India and New Zealand set to lock horns in the 2nd T20, the focus will soon shift to the pitch, but this small moment of humor reminded fans of the human side of cricket stars. As the series continues, such interactions between players add a refreshing dose of fun, showing that even in high-pressure tournaments, there’s always room for laughter.

'...Takes Same Amount Of Balls': Sunil Gavaskar's Hilarious Remark On Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Goes Viral Post IND vs NZ 1st T20; VIDEO

In India’s commanding 48‑run win over New Zealand in the first T20 International at Nagpur, veteran opener Abhishek Sharma stole the spotlight with a blistering 84 off just 35 balls, a knock that included a rapid 22‑ball fifty and propelled the hosts to a formidable total of 238/7.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Sharma’s performance with awe at the contrast between today’s power hitting and his own era. Speaking after the match, Gavaskar joked that Abhishek “takes the same amount of balls to hit a half‑century as what I used to take to get off the mark,” highlighting how intent and modern batting approaches have transformed the shortest format.

Sharma’s fearless intent was evident throughout the innings. He later explained that his aggressive style is a product of deliberate intent and preparation, not recklessness, saying teams have plans for him but he backs his instincts.

His performance not only helped India seize a 1‑0 lead in the five‑match T20I series but also underscored why he is one of the most exciting young talents in the game ahead of the T20 World Cup.