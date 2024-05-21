T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Add Jake Fraser-McGurk And Matt Short As Travelling Reserves To Their Squad

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short. | (Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia have confirmed Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as reserves for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st in the West Indies and USA. The duo have received complete backing from head coach Andrew McDonald, especially Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has made a compelling case after his performance in IPL 2024.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, roped in by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi, turned heads in IPL 2024. The 21-year-old Aussie opener smashed 330 runs in 9 matches at 36.66. However, the most eye-catching thing was his strike rate as it was 234.04, thereby providing brisk starts to the Capitals consistently. Short has also been impactful in the Big Bash League (BBL) and has proved himself to be a versatile for Australia in T20Is.

Head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that they had considered both Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short were in consideration for an opening role, but suggested that Australia already have in-form players for the position.

"You look at Jake's form in the IPL – he took that by storm and he was a serious consideration for the final 15. And so was Matthew Short. His BBL form has been outstanding over a long period of time and he's shown glimpses at the international level as well, albeit at times he's had to play a different role. When you're on the fringes potentially you're going to have to play different roles at different times and he's really embraced some middle-order opportunities."

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short.

Australia play a couple of warm-up matches, but will do so without their full squad due to IPL 2024 playoffs.