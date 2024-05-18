'Pakistan Team Will Struggle': Mohammad Hafeez's Blunt Assessment Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Mohammad Hafeez | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director Mohammad Hafeez has been blunt in his assessment of the men's team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. While Hafeez hopes to see the Men in Green excel in the showpiece event, he sees them struggle, given the lack of right combination and mindset.

Pakistan, yet to announce their T20 World Cup 2024 squad, have had a scratchy build-up to the 20-team tournament. Babar Azam's men managed to only draw the series against an under-strength New Zealand at home and lost the opening T20I to Ireland before bouncing back to win the rubber.

Speaking to a local channel, the former all-rounder believes Pakistan team is yet to have clearly defined roles for players and has thrown weight behind India, given the current circumstances.

"Look, as a Pakistani, my heart will always remain in the favour of Pakistan regardless of their performance. But, considering the facts, I think the Pakistan team will struggle. The only reason behind that is they are not ready in terms of the right formation and the mindset. Also, their roles are not defined yet like a controlled team. I would say the same thing again, if I were to say what my heart wants, I would pick Pakistan first. If I consider tactics and right formation then I think India can perform better in the West Indies."

"They have every player in their arsenal" - Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez further suggested that Pakistan are yet to achieve that killer instinct required to become a title-winning side.

"Look, the lead-up wasn’t good, like 2-2 against New Zealand at home wasn’t in Pakistan’s favour. It is by no means justifiable. You just can’t do that because it was Pakistan’s full-strength side. Unfortunately, the results we were hoping for, as fans, did not come. They have every player in their arsenal but unfortunately, as of now, such mindset, body language and dominance, which we think Pakistan should have achieved, were not attained."

Pakistan's final tilt in their T20 World Cup 2024 preparation will be against England when they face them in a four-game T20I series.