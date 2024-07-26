'Very Excited For This Journey Ahead Of Me': Suryakumar Yadav Brimming With Confidence Ahead Of Beginning His T20I Captaincy Tenure

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of starting the T20I series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav glowingly spoke about his working relationship with new head coach Gautam Gambhir, saying his bonding with him has always been special.

Suryakumar pipped fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the leadership role after Rohit Sharma retired from the format post India's T20 World Cup triumph in June. Gambhir and Suryakumar go a long way – the duo were captain and vice-captain respectively at the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017.

"Our bond has always been special. From 2014 till now, it has been exactly 10 years. In 2018, I joined another (IPL) franchise and he joined another franchise. But we used to talk regularly about the game. When he used to play with another team, I used to play with him. We used to discuss the game to see if we could do better in that match."

"The learning has been going on since six years when I was not with him. This bond is always special. We have talked a lot, but not so much. But he knows my body language. When I see his body language, I know what he wants to say to me, and what I want to say to him.”

“When I say no, he understands what he wants and what I want. So, this bond is very special between coach and captain. I am very excited for this journey ahead of me,” said Suryakumar in the pre-series press conference.

"There was a leader who was standing in the middle of the group" - Suryakumar Yadav on his learnings from Rohit Sharma

Talking about the learnings he received from Rohit in captaincy, Suryakumar spoke affirmatively. "I always think that what I have learned from Rohit Sharma, is he was always like a leader on the ground and off the field.”

“He was not like a captain. There is a lot of difference in both. There was a leader who was standing in the middle of the group, and he showed people the way, how to play this T20 cricket and how to win the tournament."

🆙 Next 👉 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰#TeamIndia are back in action with 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/aRqQqxjjV0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2024

Speaking on how India will find replacements for Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in the format, Suryakumar explained, "It will be difficult to fill the shoes, but obviously people have practiced so much, new players have come, they are already doing well when they play franchise cricket."

"And the matches they played for India; they have done very well in that too. So, I have a lot of trust in those three, who have just come in their place, that they will do well."

Suryakumar signed off by saying that he’s changed a lot after his role as Mumbai captain ended in 2015 on a sour note, following complaints of abusive language from team-mates, and that being India’s captain won’t lead to any downturn in his batting returns in T20Is.