'If You Don't Do Well...': Dinesh Karthik Names His Favourite Team To Play For And Explains Why; Video

Retired Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has named his favourite team to play for and against in a question and answer session held before the 3rd Test between England and West Indies. Karthik, who is commentating for the Sky Sports network, picked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as his favourite team to play for.

Karthik made his international debut way back in 2004, has played in every IPL season thus far. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and joined RCB ahead of the 2015 edition and returned to the franchise ahead of the 2022 edition. He called it quits after this year's season, thereby earning a million fans.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Sky Sports on X, Karthik reasoned that RCB is his favourite because the fan following is enormous and they treat the players according to their performance.

"It's been one of my favourite teams to play for, RCB, it's got a great fan following. That's the best part about playing for that team. They will love you to bits. But if you don't do well, they will come hard at you which is something I'm okay with and it's been a real time playing and representing RCB."

"It's lot of fun playing a match against Pakistan" - Dinesh Karthik

Karthik added that playing against Pakistan gave him most pleasure, considering the rivalry creates so much tension and the prospect of doing well makes him even more delighted. He added:

"The favourite team I must admit Pakistan because they have so much fan following and the rivalry is so high, so it's lot of fun playing a match against Pakistan and when you do well, it's even better."