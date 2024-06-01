'Decided To Move On From Playing Representative Cricket': Dinesh Karthik Officially Announces Retirement On His 39th Birthday

Dinesh Karthik | Credits: Twitter

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik officially announced his retirement from professional cricket on his 39th birthday on Saturday, June 1.

Karthik chose the occasion of his birthday to announce his farewell to the sport, marking an end to his illustrious career. The 39-year-old shared a statement on his Instagram handle, wherein he expressed his sincere gratitude to the fans for their overwhelming love and support while announcing his decision to move on from playing competitive cricket and take up new challenges that lie ahead of him.

"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to the fans who have made this feeling positive." former India wicketkeeper wrote in the statement.

"Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket, I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead." he added.

Dinesh Karthik last played competitive cricket in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, wherein Royal Challengers Bengaluru were knocked of the tournament. RCB players gave a guard of honour to veteran wicketkeeper-batter as he announced his retirement from the IPL.

Karthik had a season to remember as he was the fourth-leading run-getter for RCB, amassing 326 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.35 in 15 matches.

His best performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he played a valiant knock of 83 off 35 balls at an astounding strike rate of 237.14. However, his effort went in vain as RCB fell 26 runs short of achieving 288-run target.

Dinesh Karthik considers 'lucky' to represent Team India

Retired wicketkeeper-batter thanked coaches, support staff, selectors and teammates for making his long cricketing journey 'pleasant and enjoyable'. He considers lucky enough to have gotten the opportunity to represent team India.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable." Dinesh Karthik wrote.

"Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends.” he added.

Karthik thank his parents and wife for their unwavering support

Dinesh Karthik expressed his gratitude to his 'pillars of strength' parents and his wife Dipika Pallikal, who is herself a sportsperson, for their support throughout his cricketing journey. He concluded his statement by thanking his fans and followers for their support over the years.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn’t be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me." Karthik wrote.

"Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn’t be the same without your support and good wishes." he concluded.

Dinesh Karthik's career

Dinesh Karthik managed to have enough success in international cricket despite he was in and out of the team as he was fighting for the place in the team against MS Dhoni.

Karthik made his international comeback in the T20I series against South Africa in 2022 and later, he was picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. In International career, retired wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 3463 runs, including a century, at an average of 27.70 in 180 matches.

Dinesh Karthik was part of the India squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 20132 Champions Trophy. The 39-year-old was the hero for Team India when he secured a sensational four-wicket win by hitting a six off the last ball to chase down a 167-run target against Bangladesh in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter won his only IPL trophy with Mumbai Indians in 2013. In his IPL career, Karthik amassed 4842 runs, including 22 fifities, at an average of 26.32 and a strike rate of 135.36.