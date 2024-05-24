Did You Know? Dinesh Karthik's Nidahas Trophy 2018 Final Heroics Is The Most Watched Cricketing Video On YouTube

Dinesh Karthik in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final | Credits: Twitter

The video of retired wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final has the most views in the history of YouTube.

Karthik emerged as the star performer in India's four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy Final in Colombo on March 18, 2018. When the Men in Blue required 34 off 12 balls to win the match, Karthik stepped up for the team and pulled off the 167-run chase on the last ball of the match.

In the 19th over, Karthik took Rubel Hossain to the cleaners as he smashed him for 22 runs, bringing down the equation to 12 off six balls. When India needed five runs off 1 ball to win, Karthik smashed a six off Soumya Sarkar to seal the victory.

Dinesh Karthik's final over heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final have been repeatedly watched by fans on YouTube even after six years, with a record of 243 million views (24.3 crore) and 1.8 million likes. It is the only cricketing video to date to have over 200 million on YouTube.

Interestingly, the second-most watched cricketing video on YouTube is from the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final, where Dinesh Karthik smashed Rubel Hossain for 22 runs in the penultimate over of Team India's run-chase. The video has 149 million views (14.9 crore) and 1,1 million likes on YouTube.

With legendary wicketkeeper-batter pulled the curtains down on his professional career after playing his last IPL match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Dinesh Karthik's valiant innings in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final has once again became a talking point as it is considered one of the greatest moments in the cricketing history.