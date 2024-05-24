'I Would've Definitely Given Up': Dinesh Karthik's Wife Dipika Pallikal Reflects On Her Husband's Career Struggles

Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika Pallikal has hailed the cricketer's never-give-up attitude amid the struggles throughout his career. Pallikal reflected that it would've been hard not to give up for her as an athlete if she were in that position.

Karthik, who made his international debut back in 2004, had to take a backseat due to MS Dhoni's emergence around that time. With Dhoni cementing his spot in almost no time, Karthik's international appearances were sporadic and last played for India in 2022.

We’ve seen his friends and colleagues sing praises and give him a fitting farewell from the game, and thanks to the humble and understated character that he is, we had to push DK to speak about the highs and lows of his career, and the love he’s been getting from RCB fans and… pic.twitter.com/p7oXLr3BgK — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 24, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official social media handle, Pallikal said she would have quit the sport a long time ago if she were in Karthik's position.

"I think if anyone else would have been in that position, a lot of people would have given up a long time back. Even me, I'm an athlete, seeing him in different positions in his career. If I was him, I would've definitely given up. But that do-or-die and never-give-up attitude has always been there."

"Most pivotal person in my life" - Dinesh Karthik on Dipika Pallikal

In the same video, the 38-year-old credited his professional success to the ladies of his house and especially spoke highly of his wife.

"I think Dipika as a person has completely transformed me. If I am sitting here today in a happy manner, most of the credit should go to a lot of the ladies in my house because my mom, Dipika's mom, who has played a big role in trying to help me with whatever it is. Dipika's probably the most pivotal person in my life."

The Tamil Nadu cricketer has been named among the commentators for the T20 World Cup 2024.