'Please Pin It': Netizens Troll AB de Villiers's 'RCB Will Come Back Stronger Next Year' Tweet After IPL 2024 Elimination

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) AB de Villiers expressed his pain over the team ending yet another IPL season without a trophy after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it to the playoffs after achieving the qualification criteria of 18 runs or more to surpass Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Net Run Rate (NRR) Faf du Plessis-led side achieved it by defeating the Ruturaj Gaikwad's Yellow Brigade by 27 runs in their last league stage match of the season.

RCB would've hoped to go beyond the knockout, given their incredible turning around in the second half of the season by winning six matches on the trot, but their hopes were dashed after ending their campaign in the Eliminator.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), AB de Villiers stated that he is proud of RCB for scripting a sensational comeback. He added that RCB will comeback stronger and lift IPL trophy next year.

"It’s always painful to lose. But as a fan, I’m proud of the boys for making us believe, even when all hope seemed lost at the start of May. I’m sure #RCB will come back stronger next year and bring home that elusive title. #IPL2024." Former RCB batter wrote on X.

Though AB de Villiers' tweet received a lot of positive reactions, sympathizing with RCB for another trophy-less IPL campaign, there are fans who brutally trolled former South Africa captain for his continued faith in the RCB team of winning the IPL trophy.

Netizens hilariously urged AB de Villiers to pin his tweet as he doesn't have to write every year, while others trolled RCB for never being able to make a comeback in the last 17 years.

Here's how netizens trolled AB de Villiers's tweet

Please pin this tweet ...so that you don't have to write it every year — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) May 22, 2024

They are coming back stronger Since last 16 years sarrr 😭😭 — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 22, 2024

Proud of what?? You're going Trophyless 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ` (@kurkureter) May 22, 2024

The last para of this tweet is the relevant and constant thing! — Rajat Agarwala (@RjtAg222) May 23, 2024

Yes every year last match fix dilogue #RCB will come back stronger next year 😄 — Hemanshu Shekhawat (Happy Banna) (@HemansuShekhawt) May 22, 2024

Painful for 17 years, and you still feel pain. Don't lie, bro 🤣😂🤣😂 — 𒆜Harry Billa𒆜 (@Billa2Harry) May 22, 2024

Please dismantle the Team 🙏 — Mr. Nobody Das 🧊🔥🗿 (@Mr_Nobody_das) May 22, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008 but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy despite reaching the final thrice in 2009 (lost to Deccan Chargers), 2011 (lost to Chennai Super Kings) and 2016 (lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad).

RCB qualified for the playoffs thrice on the trot in 2020, 2022 and 2021 but failed to go beyond the knockout stage of the cash-rich franchise T20 league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) is one of the three original teams alongside Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) to have not won an IPL trophy since 2008.