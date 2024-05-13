Video: Afghan Spectator Abuses Shaheen Afridi During IRE vs PAK 2nd T20I, Thrown Out Of Dublin Ground

An unfortunate incident took place during the second T20 international between Ireland and Pakistan in Dublin on Sunday when Shaheen Shah Afridi was involved in a heated exchange with a fan on the ground.

An afghan fan allegedly used foul language and abused Afridi just as he was making his way to the ground before the match.

The 24-year-old stopped and confronted the fan before informing the team's head of security about it.

He again misbehaved with Afridi during the match after which the security official, who was also dressed in the Pakistan team's training kit, singled him out and dragged him out of the ground.

Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket fans have never been on good terms due to the historical border tensions between the two neighbouring Muslim countries.

Not only the fans, but the national team players from both teams have also had verbal spats on the field which sometimes have even threatened to escalate into a fist fight.

But on this occasion, Afridi was clearly not happy with whatever was directed at him by the fan who was also carrying an Afghanistan flag with him.

Milestone Alert for Afridi

Afridi meanwhile, reached a major milestone during the match as he completed 300 international wickets for Pakistan.

He dismissed Ireland captain Paul Stirling for 11 in the 4th over to reach the milestone. He is the 12th bowler from Pakistan to grab 300 wickets across formats.

Afridi went on to take 3 wickets in the first innings but Ireland still managed to post 193 for 7 on the board after being asked to bat first by Babar Azam.

The Men in Green then rode on a brilliant partnership between Muhammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman to chase down the target in 16.5 overs with 7 wickets in hand and level the 3-match series 1-1.