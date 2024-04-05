'Don't Test My Patience': Shaheen Afridi Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram After Losing Pakistan T20I Captaincy

Shaheen Afridi | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story a week after he was unceremoniously sacked as T20I captain by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shaheen Afridi took over the reins of the Pakistan T20I team as a captain after Babar Azam relinquished his leadership duties following Men in Green's disappointing campaign at the ODI World Cup last year. Shan Masood was appointed as the captain of the Test side,

Afridi started his T20I captaincy stint with a five-match series against New Zealand away. However, Pakistan lost the series 4-1 to Kiwis. However, the 23-year-old could only series to prove his worth and brilliance as a captain as Babar Azam was re-appointed as white-ball captain ahead of T20I series against New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2024.

'Don't test my patience': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram story

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheen Afridi shared a cryptic post, where he indirectly expressed his anger over Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to reportedly sacking him as T20I captain.

"Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience. Because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met, but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing." Afridi's Instagram post read.

The return of Babar Azam as Pakistan white-ball captain was a big surprise but it also questioned the PCB's decision to reappoint him. It has been reported that Shaheen Afridi was unhappy with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for communicating their decision to him regarding his sacking from T20I captaincy.