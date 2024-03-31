 'Rizwan Was The Best Choice': Shahid Afridi Not In Favour Of Babar Azam's Return As Pakistan Captain
'Rizwan Was The Best Choice': Shahid Afridi Not In Favour Of Babar Azam's Return As Pakistan Captain

Shahid Afridi argued that wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan would have been a more suitable choice than Babar to lead Pakistan in limited-overs cricket.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday took to social media to express his displeasure at his country's cricket board for re-appointing Babar Azam as the captain of the men's team in ODI and T20I cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had replaced Babar with Shaheen Shah Afridi as the white-ball captain but the fast bowler was sacked after just 5 T20Is in January when the team lost 1-4 in New Zealand.

Babar elected unanimously by PCB selectors

The decision to reinstall Babar came after a unanimous recommendation from the PCB selection committee, a move that surprised Afridi, who happens to be the father-in-law of Shaheen.

"I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selection committee.

"I still believe that if change was necessary than Rizwan was the best choice! But since now the decision has been made I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam," Afridi tweeted on X.

In a recent meeting held in Lahore with PCB Chief Naqvi, Babar purportedly sought assurances about his tenure and requested to be appointed as the Test team captain as well.

However, a credible source within the PCB revealed that Naqvi clarified the board's position, indicating that while Babar would be given a fair opportunity in the white-ball formats, a decision regarding the Test captaincy would be deferred. Shan Masood currently leads the red-ball squad.

