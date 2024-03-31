BREAKING: Babar Azam Returns As Pakistan Captain, To Lead In ODIs & T20Is

Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

In a major development, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam returned as captain of the national team ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, slated to take place on April 18. However, Babar will only lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is while Shan Masood will continue to captain the side in Test cricket.

The decision was announced by Pakistan Cricket Board on its X handle (formerly Twitter), stating that its chief Mohsin Naqvi appointed Babar Azam as captain of Pakistan's white-ball team. PCB shared a video of the discussion between Mohsin and Azam in the former's office room.

"Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team."

Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain



Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team. pic.twitter.com/ad4KLJYRMK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2024

Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy across all formats after Pakistan's disappointing campaign at the ODI World Cup in India last year. Shaheen Afridi took over the captaincy reins of T20I while Shan Masood was appointed as Test Captain. However, the PCB selection committee didn't appoint a skipper for ODI team.

It was reported earlier that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi approached Babar to take over the captaincy reins of T20I team ahead of the T20 World Cup, slated to place in June. However, Babar Azam reportedly communciated to PCB that he will return as captain only if he is allowed to lead the team across all formats.