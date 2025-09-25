Asia Cup 2025: Did Rashid Latif Accuse Pakistan Of Match-Fixing In Their Super 4 Clash vs Team India? Check Video

Rashid Latif (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Ex-Pakistan keeper-batter and captain Rashid Latif seemingly alleged the Men in Green of match-fixing as far as the Super 4 clash against Team India in Asia Cup 2025 goes. Latif said he failed to understand why Pakistan's batting slowed down significantly in the middle overs, especially when India were struggling with their catching.

Contrary to their approach against India in the Group stage clash, Pakistan batted aggressively in the decisive Super 4 match. Although the Men in Green were 93/1 at the end of 10 overs, they managed to add 78 more runs in their remaining deliveries to finish with 171 in the end. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill spearheaded Team India's run-chase with a 105-run opening stand as the Men in Blue chased down the score only in 18.5 overs.

Speaking to Nauman Niaz in a video, Latif stated:

"Bahut aage hain yeh log, hum kuch bhi nahin hai. 90s ke launde kuch bhi nahin they. Ek team pakad nahin rahi hai catch, ek team maar nahin rahi in the air, taaki catch na ho jaaye. Aapka main bowler bowling nahin kar raha, 7-8 over mein se 3 over Ayub kar gaya."

(They have moved quite forward. We are nothing. 90s boys were nowhere near to what these players are. One team is not catching, other is not hitting aerial due to the fear of being caught. Your main bowler is not bowling. Out of 7-8 overs, Saim Ayub bowled three.)

Team India's fielding was indeed sloppy, contrary to the expectations as they fluffed at least four catches, including two by Abhishek Sharma and one each by Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue's batting firepower overshadowed their fielding struggles.

Pakistan could battle against India in Asia Cup 2025 final

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are on track to play against the mighty Indian team in the final again. With Suryakumar Yadav and co. already storming into the final, Pakistan need to win their final Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Thursday to book their spot in the decider.

It will leave Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with only one victory, thereby knocking them out of the race.