Pakistan Cricket Team Jersey Scam: PCB Accused Of Providing Poor Quality Uniform For Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan national cricket team. | (Credits: X)

There seems to be no end to the controversies surrounding the Pakistani cricket team in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. After the 'No Handshake' row involving the Indian cricket team, Pakistan now find themselves in a new controversy surrounding the jerseys of the cricket team. Former Pakistani cricket player Atiq-uz-Zaman has attacked the PCB on social media, accusing it of corruption in relation to the players' poor quality uniforms.

Atiq-uz-Zaman wrote on X that the Pakistan team has been given such low-quality jerseys that the players are drenched in sweat during matches. He said, "This is what happens when tenders are given to friends instead of professionals. Our players are drenched in sweat, and corruption is dripping even more than the sweat."

What's next for the Pakistan cricket team ?

Pakistan cricket team will face Bangladesh in Super 4 clash n Thursday, September 25. Both teams are ibn a do-or-die scenario after losing previous match against India. Meanwhile, Pakistan players Shahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf find themselves in hot water over their gestures during match against India.

India has filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures the BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday and a hearing by the ICC is expected to take place in case Sahibzada and Rauf deny these allegations in writing. They might have to appear before the ICC Elite Panel Referee, Richie Richardson for a hearing.

During the September 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli". On the other hand, Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated his half-century with a gun-firing gesture, which has been widely criticised.