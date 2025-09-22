'I'm Not Making Any...': Irfan Pathan Makes A Huge Statement On Shahid Afridi After IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Image: X

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hit back at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying that many ex-Pakistani cricketers and media personalities are “obsessed” with using his name for publicity. The remarks came after India thumped Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match in Dubai on September 21.

On his YouTube channel, Pathan pointed out that these critics often appear on news shows or post on social platforms, speaking negatively about him. He said he has no issue with that, if using his name helps them earn a living.

"Whoever these former cricketers from the neighbouring country make shows on my name in the media. Keep doing that. You earn from it, you are able to feed your family through my name, so I am genuinely happy. I am not making any taunts here. And if you look in the media, they make many shows using my name. The former cricketers take my name on their social media," said Pathan.

Pathan also noted a striking contrast in the behaviour of Indian fans and media. He said Indians generally don’t react or speak as much about other teams unless India is directly involved. For example, he cited Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup, saying neither he nor Indian cricketers made public comments at the time. But when India‑Pakistan matches take place, critical voices become louder.

The feud stems from a past confrontation that Pathan recalled, from a 2006 flight between Karachi and Lahore. According to his account, Afridi had addressed Pathan in a condescending manner, prompting Pathan to later make a sarcastic remark involving “dog meat,” which Pathan says silenced Afridi at the moment. Afridi later dismissed this version of events as untrue, accusing Pathan of lying.

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan took another intense turn during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, as tensions flared between Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The confrontation erupted shortly after Gill struck a boundary off Rauf during India’s chase of a 172-run target.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.