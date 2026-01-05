 Breaking! Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid B'deshi Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy
The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the IPL following controversy over Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the KKR squad ahead of IPL 2026. All broadcasts and related media coverage are suspended immediately, with authorities citing public interest and strong public backlash over Rahman’s exclusion as the reason for the decision.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Image: X

The Bangladesh government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country, in response to mounting controversy surrounding the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

According to official statements, all broadcasts, promotions and related IPL media coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities say the decision was taken “in the public interest” after strong public sentiment erupted over Rahman’s exclusion.

The controversy began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed KKR to release Rahman from their 2026 roster, just weeks after he was selected for a high-profile contract. This prompted criticism from fans, former players, and political figures in Bangladesh, who felt the decision lacked transparency and fairness.

The ban on IPL telecasts marks a significant escalation in the dispute, reflecting broader frustration over perceived treatment of Bangladeshi players in international leagues. The move could impact viewership and commercial interests for IPL content in Bangladesh, a key market for cricket broadcasting, and underscores how sports decisions can reverberate into diplomatic and cultural arenas.

Further developments may hinge on ongoing diplomatic and cricket board discussions as relations between cricketing authorities and fans in both nations continue to evolve.

