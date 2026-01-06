Who Is Liam Rosenior? All You Need To Know About Chelsea's New Head Coach Appointed Until 2032

Liam Rosenior | X

Chelsea, January 6: Chelsea Football Club on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the new head coach of the men's team. The club confirmed that the English coach has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

Rosenior joins Chelsea after an impressive spell with RC Strasbourg, where he guided the French side to European qualification for the first time in 19 years during his debut season. Before moving abroad, he also gained coaching experience in England with Hull City and Derby County. His return now marks a major step as he takes charge of one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking after his appointment, Rosenior said he felt "extremely humbled and honoured" to be named Chelsea head coach. He described Chelsea as a club with a proud history and a strong winning culture, adding that his responsibility would be to protect the club's identity and build a team that reflects those values on the pitch. He thanked the club's leadership for trusting him with the role and promised to give everything to bring success.

Rosenior stressed that teamwork, unity and togetherness will be central to his approach. He said these values would form the foundation of Chelsea's future success and added that he is excited to work with the club’s talented players and staff. The new head coach also spoke about creating a united environment, both on and off the pitch, where everyone works towards the same goal.

Addressing Chelsea supporters, Rosenior said the fans are the soul of the club and promised to make them proud in every match. He added that there is a strong hunger to win at Chelsea and said he is eager to get started and help the team compete at the highest level.

In an official statement, Chelsea said Rosenior has already shown his ability to build teams with a clear style of play while maintaining high standards. The club added that while player development will remain important, expectations are high and Rosenior has been given full backing to ensure Chelsea continue to compete for major honours in the coming seasons.

Chelsea ended the announcement by welcoming their new head coach and expressing confidence that he can quickly get the best out of the squad.

Who Is Liam Rosenior?

Liam Rosenior was born on July 9, 1984, and is an English football manager and former professional player. He is now the head coach of Chelsea Football Club, one of the leading teams in the Premier League.

During his playing career, Rosenior featured mainly as a full-back or a winger. He played for several English clubs, including Bristol City, Fulham, Torquay United, Reading, Ipswich Town, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion. At international level, he represented England at under-20 and under-21 levels, earning a total of 11 caps and scoring one goal.

After retiring as a player, Rosenior moved into coaching and management. In 2022, he served as interim manager of Derby County before taking charge of Hull City in the EFL Championship, a role he held from November 2022 to May 2024. His work at Hull earned him praise for his style of play and leadership.

In July 2024, Rosenior took up his first overseas coaching role as head coach of Strasbourg. On January 6, 2026, he has been officially appointed as Chelsea's new head coach on a six-and-a-half-year contract, marking a major step in his managerial career.