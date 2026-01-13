 Hilarious Moment! Camilo Ugo Carabelli Goes Viral After Trimming Hair During Auckland Match; Video
At the Auckland ATP 250, Camilo Ugo Carabelli amused fans by cutting his hair mid-match against Alejandro Tabilo. During a changeover, he casually trimmed his hair courtside, creating a viral moment on social media. Despite the humorous spectacle, Carabelli lost in straight sets, but his unexpected antics provided a light-hearted break from the competitive action.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: TennisTV/X

A humorous and unexpected moment delighted tennis fans at the ATP 250 tournament in Auckland when Argentine player Camilo Ugo Carabelli pulled a pair of scissors out of his bag and began cutting his hair in the middle of his match. The unusual scene occurred during his first‑round clash against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, quickly going viral on social media as spectators reacted with disbelief and amusement.

The Argentine seemed to take the decision in stride during a changeover, trimming his hair courtside as cameras and fans looked on. Clips of the moment were widely shared on social media platforms. Carabelli’s antics provided a light‑hearted break from the competitive action, even though he ultimately lost the match to Tabilo, who won in straight sets to advance in the tournament.

The clip quickly became one of the most talked‑about highlights of the Auckland event, illustrating that sometimes it’s the off‑beat moments, not just the rallies, that capture the tennis world’s attention.

Viral Match Sparks Backlash: Egyptian Tennis Player Serves 20 Double Faults, Wins Just 3 Points; Video

A wildcard entrant at the ITF W35 Nairobi tournament ignited widespread backlash after a first‑round match went viral for all the wrong reasons. Egyptian player Hajar Abdelkader was handed a wildcard into the event and faced Germany’s Lorena Schaedel in a match that lasted just 37 minutes and ended 6‑0, 6‑0 in Schaedel’s favour.

What shocked fans and the broader tennis community wasn’t only the scoreline, but how it unfolded. Abdelkader managed to win just three points throughout the entire match, with two of those points coming from double faults by Schaedel and the third from an unforced error, meaning she didn’t win a single point on her own merit.

Even more staggering was her serving performance: 20 double faults, with a first serve percentage of around 8.3% and only marginally better on second serves. Several serves sailed far beyond the baseline, and at times footage showed Schaedel offering basic guidance on positioning, a surreal sight in a professional contest.

The wild card entry has come under heavy criticism, with many questioning the selection process and whether players without sufficient competitive experience should be given spots in professional draws. Some spectators even speculated whether the player had little to no real match practice before the event.

The match quickly spread across social media and drew humorous and critical commentary from tennis fans and analysts, adding to the debate over wild card allocations and competitive balance in professional tennis events.

Overall, what was meant to be a routine ITF event became one of the most talked‑about oddities of early 2026 tennis, spotlighting both the unpredictability of wild card entries and the passion of global fans reacting in real time.

