Kylian Mbappe Sparks Fury As Real Madrid Skip Guard Of Honour For Barcelona After Spanish Super Cup Final; Video

Image: 433/X

A controversial moment after the Spanish Super Cup final has ignited widespread debate online, as a video appears to show Kylian Mbappe prompting Real Madrid players to skip a traditional guard of honour for FC Barcelona following their dramatic 3–2 victory in Jeddah.

The footage, widely shared on social media, seemed to show the French forward, who came off the bench late in the match, gesturing to Xabi Alonso and his teammates and leading them away from the expected guard of honour formation as Barcelona collected their winners’ medals. Traditionally, losing teams observe a guard of honour to acknowledge the champions’ achievement; instead, Real Madrid’s squad was seen moving toward the tunnel, sparking criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The incident has added to the scrutiny surrounding Xabi Alonso’s tenure as Real Madrid manager, which ended shortly after the Super Cup defeat. Some commentators and fans speculated that the episode highlighted tension between leadership and star players in the dressing room, though it’s unclear how much it directly influenced the coaching change.

As the conversation around sportsmanship and professional conduct continues to unfold, the clip remains one of the most discussed talking points from what was otherwise a thrilling El Clasico encounter.

Real Madrid Player Slips While Kicking Bottle In Anger After Barcelona Clinch Dramatic Spanish Super Cup Win; Video

Barcelona’s dramatic triumph over arch rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final delivered not just silverware, but a moment that quickly captured the raw emotions of El Clasico. As Barcelona edged past Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, one Real Madrid player became the unintended focus of attention after slipping in frustration while attempting to kick a bottle on the sidelines, a scene that perfectly summed up the agony of defeat.

The final itself lived up to its billing, with both teams trading blows in a high-intensity encounter that swung momentum multiple times. Barcelona showed resilience and composure in decisive moments, while Real Madrid fought relentlessly to claw their way back into the game. As the final whistle confirmed Barcelona’s victory and their lifting of the Spanish Super Cup, celebrations erupted on one side, while visible disappointment set in on the other.

It was amid those tense post-match moments that cameras caught a Real Madrid player venting his anger. In a brief but telling incident, he moved to kick a bottle placed near the touchline, only to lose his footing and slip. The moment, though harmless, reflected the frustration and emotional toll of falling short in such a closely contested El Clasico final, especially with a trophy on the line.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing a mix of sympathy, humour and debate from fans. While some supporters empathised with the player’s emotions in the heat of defeat, others highlighted how such small moments underline the intensity and pressure that define clashes between Spain’s two biggest clubs. For Real Madrid, it was a night of fine margins and missed chances; for Barcelona, it was a statement victory that reinforced their momentum.

As Barcelona celebrated lifting the Spanish Super Cup under the lights in Jeddah, the contrasting scenes told their own story. One side revelled in glory, while the other was left to process disappointment, encapsulated by a single slip that symbolised how unforgiving football can be at the highest level, especially when El Clasico pride is at stake.