Accidental Viral Moment! Lamine Yamal Captures Wojciech Szczesny Smoking Amid Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup Triumph; Video

Image: FC Barcelona/eurofootcom/X

In a night filled with dazzling football and celebrations, an unexpected moment off the pitch captured global attention shortly after FC Barcelona clinched the Spanish Super Cup against bitter rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who was broadcasting from the dressing room on Instagram Live to share behind-the-scenes celebrations with fans, inadvertently caught goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny appearing to smoke during the festivities.

The incident took place moments after Barcelona’s thrilling victory in the Spanish Super Cup, a match that produced drama worthy of its storied rivalry. Barcelona had taken an early lead through Raphinha before Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior replied with a stunning solo effort. Robert Lewandowski restored Barca’s advantage, but Gonzalo Garcia’s late equaliser ensured both teams went into halftime level. In the second half, Raphinha’s long-range strike, which took a crucial deflection, ultimately proved decisive, allowing Barcelona to hold on amid late pressure and lift the trophy in a 3-2 triumph.

As the celebrations spilled into the locker room, Yamal began an Instagram Live broadcast, offering fans a rare glimpse of the jubilation. However, as he panned his phone around the room, Szczesny was briefly visible holding what appeared to be a cigarette. Realising the precarious nature of the footage, Yamal immediately flipped the camera back on himself, exclaiming, “This can’t be recorded,” before terminating the live stream. Though the moment was fleeting, it spread rapidly across social media platforms.

This isn’t the first time Szczesny’s smoking habit has attracted attention. The Polish goalkeeper has previously been seen smoking during celebrations, including after Barcelona’s Super Cup victory last year, sparking debate among fans and pundits.

For Yamal, the accidental leak served as a reminder of the fine line modern athletes walk between authenticity and responsibility on social media, especially when broadcasting live to millions of followers. For Barcelona fans around the world, the episode added an amusing, if slightly awkward, footnote to what was otherwise an unforgettable night of football glory.

Real Madrid Player Slips While Kicking Bottle In Anger After Barcelona Clinch Dramatic Spanish Super Cup Win; Video

Barcelona’s dramatic triumph over arch rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final delivered not just silverware, but a moment that quickly captured the raw emotions of El Clasico. As Barcelona edged past Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, one Real Madrid player became the unintended focus of attention after slipping in frustration while attempting to kick a bottle on the sidelines, a scene that perfectly summed up the agony of defeat.

The final itself lived up to its billing, with both teams trading blows in a high-intensity encounter that swung momentum multiple times. Barcelona showed resilience and composure in decisive moments, while Real Madrid fought relentlessly to claw their way back into the game. As the final whistle confirmed Barcelona’s victory and their lifting of the Spanish Super Cup, celebrations erupted on one side, while visible disappointment set in on the other.

It was amid those tense post-match moments that cameras caught a Real Madrid player venting his anger. In a brief but telling incident, he moved to kick a bottle placed near the touchline, only to lose his footing and slip. The moment, though harmless, reflected the frustration and emotional toll of falling short in such a closely contested El Clasico final, especially with a trophy on the line.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing a mix of sympathy, humour and debate from fans. While some supporters empathised with the player’s emotions in the heat of defeat, others highlighted how such small moments underline the intensity and pressure that define clashes between Spain’s two biggest clubs. For Real Madrid, it was a night of fine margins and missed chances; for Barcelona, it was a statement victory that reinforced their momentum.

As Barcelona celebrated lifting the Spanish Super Cup under the lights in Jeddah, the contrasting scenes told their own story. One side revelled in glory, while the other was left to process disappointment, encapsulated by a single slip that symbolised how unforgiving football can be at the highest level, especially when El Clasico pride is at stake.