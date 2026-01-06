 VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series

Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned as he continues to push his career till the 2027 World Cup. The 38-year-old was sweating it out in practice in Mumbai ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11. Fans gathered in numbers to watch the former India captain in action. Some offered him the Mumbai staple 'Vada Pav' only for Rohit to politely refuse.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma is gearing up for his return to India colours in what will be his first assignment of the new year. The former India captain is training in Mumbai ahead of joining the squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series. The 38-year-old's practice draw a small crowd with fans witnessing Rohit going through the motions at what seems like the BKC ground.

After practice, a few fans asked cheered for Rohit and offered him a vadapav. In a viral video, a fan can be seen shouting ,"Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka (Rohit brother do you want a vada pav)?".

In turn, Rohit turned around and politely turned down the offer.

As a Mumbai lad, Rohit Sharma's love for Vada pav has no bounds. However, the 38-year-old is following a strict diet as he aims to extend the latter years of his career. The Hit-Man recently lost more than 10kgs in the off season before his comeback into the ODI set up. He even avoided eating cake despite joining celebrations for Yashasvi Jaiswal's century last month.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Armaan Wins Case, Poddar Family Celebrates
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 6: Armaan Wins Case, Poddar Family Celebrates
Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026
Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video

Rohit Sharma has been in fine form since his return to India colours. Unshackled from the burden of captaincy, the Hit-Man has scored freely and is currently the World No.1 batter in ODIs. He has 3 fifties and 1 century in the games since his return.

Read Also
VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Poses With Wife Ritika, Escorts Coach T Dilip For Photos At Reliance Foundation...
article-image

Rohit Sharma was last in action for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 38-year-old scored 155 before following it up with a duck in the second game. He is set to play all 3 ODIs against New Zealand. Rohit will have a busy off season with the former India captain also the ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026 that kicks of on February 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ...

MSSA Football: Vibgyor And Podar CBSE Win U-12 Div III Playoff Matches

MSSA Football: Vibgyor And Podar CBSE Win U-12 Div III Playoff Matches

Giles Shield 2025-26: Swami Vivekanand Thrash RR Education Trust To Enter Semifinal

Giles Shield 2025-26: Swami Vivekanand Thrash RR Education Trust To Enter Semifinal

Indian Football Deadlock Ends, ISL 2025/26 Set To Kick Off On February 14

Indian Football Deadlock Ends, ISL 2025/26 Set To Kick Off On February 14