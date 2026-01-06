VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Rejects Vada Pav Offer From Fans During Practice In Mumbai Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series

Rohit Sharma is gearing up for his return to India colours in what will be his first assignment of the new year. The former India captain is training in Mumbai ahead of joining the squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series. The 38-year-old's practice draw a small crowd with fans witnessing Rohit going through the motions at what seems like the BKC ground.

After practice, a few fans asked cheered for Rohit and offered him a vadapav. In a viral video, a fan can be seen shouting ,"Rohit bhaiya, vadapav pahije ka (Rohit brother do you want a vada pav)?".

In turn, Rohit turned around and politely turned down the offer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As a Mumbai lad, Rohit Sharma's love for Vada pav has no bounds. However, the 38-year-old is following a strict diet as he aims to extend the latter years of his career. The Hit-Man recently lost more than 10kgs in the off season before his comeback into the ODI set up. He even avoided eating cake despite joining celebrations for Yashasvi Jaiswal's century last month.

Rohit Sharma has been in fine form since his return to India colours. Unshackled from the burden of captaincy, the Hit-Man has scored freely and is currently the World No.1 batter in ODIs. He has 3 fifties and 1 century in the games since his return.

Rohit Sharma was last in action for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 38-year-old scored 155 before following it up with a duck in the second game. He is set to play all 3 ODIs against New Zealand. Rohit will have a busy off season with the former India captain also the ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026 that kicks of on February 7.