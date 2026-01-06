 Indian Football Deadlock Ends, ISL 2025/26 Set To Kick Off On February 14
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed that the Indian football season will resume next month. The ISL 2025/26 will kick off on February 14 with all 14 clubs participating. The ISL season will feature 91 matches in a home and away format, details of which are yet awaited. AIFF will pitch in a total of 14 crore to run the league in the absence of a commercial partner.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the football season will begin on February 14. The decision ends months of crisis with the Indian football in standstill in the absence of a commercial partner. While AIFF have still failed to find one, the football body will foot the bill for the season to kick off.

"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today govt, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

All 14 clubs have confirmed their participation for the season. While initial suggestions hinted at a shortened season, AIFF on Tuesday announced that a full 91-game season was on the cards.

“A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. 10 percent of this fund will come from AIFF, 30 percent will come from a commercial partner, but since we don’t have one right now, the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said.

article-image

The future of Indian football was in a flux following the end of the commercial agreement with FSDL to run the league. The ISL season which was set to kick off in September, has been delayed with no commercial partner found. The players, led by Sunil Chhetri made a plea to FIFA to step in and save Indian football.

AIFF will foot the bill, contributing 14 crore for the season. The resumption of ISL will also see the I-League resume around the same date. Unlike the ISL, the second division will feature a truncated 55-game season.

The announcement comes as a major relief for the football ecosystem in India. Over the past few weeks, several high profile foreign stars have left the ISL for newer pastures.

