'I Did Not Like It At All': Abhishek Sharma Fires Back On Pakistan's Sledging During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match; Video

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match after playing a pivotal role in India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai. Sharma not only delivered a match-winning knock of 74 runs but also stood his ground in the face of on-field confrontations, sending a clear message both with the bat and his words.

Following the intense encounter, Abhishek didn’t hold back during the post-match presentation. Reflecting on the verbal clashes that unfolded with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, the 25-year-old said, "Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team."

Sharma’s response came after early tensions flared when he smashed Shaheen Afridi’s first delivery for a six and later watched Shubman Gill exchange heated words with Haris Rauf after a boundary. Sharma himself was visibly involved in a verbal exchange with Rauf shortly after.

Despite the pressure of a high-voltage India-Pakistan clash, Abhishek remained composed with the bat, anchoring India’s chase with aggression and intent. His fearless innings of 74 runs set the tone for the chase, breaking the back of Pakistan’s bowling and helping India comfortably reach the 172-run target with six wickets in hand.

In a high-stakes Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2025 held in Dubai, India chased down Pakistan’s target of 172 with clinical precision, securing a crucial victory. While the on-field performance highlighted India’s batting and bowling discipline, attention quickly shifted off the field as Indian players once again refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match.

This marks the second instance during the tournament where India declined the customary post-match handshake, following a similar gesture in their group stage encounter against Pakistan.

Despite the lack of formal courtesies, the match itself showcased India’s dominance. The team’s measured chase ensured Pakistan’s total of 172 was comfortably surpassed, demonstrating composure and tactical awareness in a high-pressure fixture.

The ongoing handshake controversy has become a talking point of the Asia Cup 2025, underscoring the historical and political undertones that often accompany India-Pakistan encounters.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on the interactions between these arch-rivals, with fans and media watching closely to see if future matches will restore traditional courtesies or continue the pattern of visible tension. For now, India’s win strengthens their Super 4 position, while the absence of handshakes adds yet another layer to the storied rivalry between the two sides.