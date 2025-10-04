Stunning! Nitish Kumar Reddy Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul; Video

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made an immediate impact in the field during Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although he didn’t get a chance to bat India declared their first innings on the overnight score of 448/5 Reddy shone in the morning session with a spectacular catch.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Pulls Off Stunning Catch

On the second ball of the eighth over in West Indies’ second innings, Reddy flew to his left to dismiss opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for just 8 off 23 balls, off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. The sharp grab added another wicket to Siraj’s tally and quickly went viral online. Chanderpaul, who had earlier fallen for an 11-ball duck in the first innings, once again failed to make an impact.

India inching closer to victory

India’s decision to declare early, with a 286-run lead, came after commanding centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*). The call was aimed at exploiting early movement on the morning surface a move that paid off with early breakthroughs like Reddy’s catch.

After Siraj's strike, Jadeja claiming the second wicket of the day. John Campbell misjudged the bounce and directed a tame shot straight to silly-point, where Jadeja was perfectly positioned. Later, the left-arm spinner struck again, using the turn on offer to dismiss Brandon King.

West Indies trail by 220 runs and are staring at a potential innings defeat. Ravindra Jadeja led India’s charge in the first session with three crucial wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one and maintained tight control. Apart from Alick Athanaze, who remains unbeaten on 27, the West Indies batters failed to show the application or resilience needed to withstand the Indian attack. Despite relatively fair batting conditions, the visitors have struggled to mount any meaningful resistance.