 IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Prayagraj For India's Win Over Pakistan; Video
A few women in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh were seen performing havan for Indian women's team victory over Pakistan in the 2025 World Cup match on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as women were performing the ritual as a few men were holding the tri-colour.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Indian women's cricket team (R). | (Image Credits: X)

The Women in Blue will look to continue their promising run in the tournament as they face arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. India have notably not lost any ODIs to Pakistan, winning all 11 matches contested between them. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will take huge confidence from their 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, especially after stumbling to 124/6 at one stage.

Watch the below video uploaded by Aaj Tak:

"When you enter into a big tournament like a World Cup, the area of focus is only cricket" - Aavishkar Salvi

With political tensions and the recent Asia Cup 2025 row hovering, India's bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi stated that their focus is only on winning. Salvi asserted that the team is in a good space, suggesting they are confident of beating Pakiatan. The 43-year-old claimed, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"When you enter into a big tournament like a World Cup, the area of focus is only cricket. It's good to have the players in a good space. As you saw in the first game, after that first win, obviously, the team is on a momentum, on a roll, and they have been preparing well. I mean, wherever we are getting an opportunity to practice, they're practicing. Whenever there are opportunities to discuss the game plans, they're discussing that. So, everybody is in a good space where they are working in an ecosystem where they are trying to get their A game onto the day, whatever [opposition] it is."

The weather is in sharp focus ahead of the game as showers are expected during the game.

