 Video: Ranveer Singh Seen Having Friendly Exchange With New York Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Amid NBA Pre-Season Game In Abu Dhabi, Rapper Badshah Also Makes Appearance
Aayushman Vishwanathan
Updated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh and Karl-Anthony Towns (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was seen having a friendly exchange with New York Knicks basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns as he marked his presence during the pre-season game against Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Ranveer Singh also underlined how much he loves the environment of the NBA and has been following it vividly since his childhood. Rapper Badshah was also present for the match.

article-image

Knicks fans got the peek of playing under their new coach Mike Brown, whose tactic of fast-paced basketball yielded good results, propelling them to two pre-season triumphs over Philadelphia 76ers. The Etihad Arena saw Knicks register 112-104 win over the 76ers in front of NBA legends like Patrick Ewing, Oscar Robertson, John Starks, Derrick Rose, and Mark Jackson.

Watch the below video of Ranveer meeting Karl-Anthony Towns:

He said the below on the sidelines of the sporting event:

"I love the NBA. I've followed it ever since I was a kid. But to watch it live, it's a completely different experience altogether. It's full of electricity, energy and when you watch it courtside, you realize the sheer size of the players and the sheer athleticism they possess. It's really a completely different experience altogether to watch it live and I'm very grateful to be at the Etihad (arena) tonight."

"I thought our pace was better tonight" - Mike Brown

Following the match, coach Brown assessed their win and said, as quoted by National News.com:

"I thought our pace was better tonight. We didn't take care of the ball like we should have in transition though because our floor wasn't always spaced and sometimes we got too deep and tried to finish in a crowd. So, the pace was better, I think, overall. We just got to do better, try to take care of the ball."

The ongoing edition in Abu Dhabi is the fourth, part of the strategic partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

