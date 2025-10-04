Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal Attends Team India Star's Sister's Pre-Wedding Festivities; Check Photos

Laila Faisal and Komal Sharma (L). | (Credits: X)

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal's wedding festivities have been dominating the social media for quite a while now. While the wedding took place on October 3, it has come to light that his rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal also attended Komal's pre-wedding festivities as she shared pictures on Instagram. Hence, it may be likely that Abhishek is dating Faisal.

For the unversed, Laila is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur and founded Roohi Faisal Designs. According to reports, has studied in the United Kingdom, doing her bachelors in science in psychology from King's College in London. After returning to India, she also did modelling assignments for numerous brands. Currently, she has 65.4 followers on Instagram.

The left-handed batter could confirm about officially dating Faisal soon. Abhishek, nevertheless, missed his sister's wedding to play the second India A 50-over game against Australia. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was out for a first-ball duck.

Abhishek Sharma clinched the Player of the Tournament award in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Abhishek played an instrumental role in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 victory as they went undefeated to clinch the title. The southpaw was deservedly named the Player of the tournament for his 314 runs in seven matches, averaging well above 40. He was particularly lethal against Pakistan, especially during the Super 4 fixture in Dubai as he hammered 74 off only 39 deliveries.

Team India notably secured a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan, including in the final. Despite failing in the final, India managed to comfortably beat the arch-rivals as it gave Tilak Varma a chance to shine in the big match. The left-handed batter struck a unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries to help their side chase down 147 with five wickets to spare, bringing India back from 20/3 at one stage.